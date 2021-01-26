Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $213.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Atlassian by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after buying an additional 321,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after buying an additional 298,734 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Atlassian by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after buying an additional 257,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $231.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.75. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $250.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -127.67, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.