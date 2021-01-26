AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on T. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

