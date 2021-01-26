ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the stock.

ATQT opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.34 million and a PE ratio of -22.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.66. ATTRAQT Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L)

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

