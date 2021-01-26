Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Oppenheimer

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

