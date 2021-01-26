Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading 5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price shot up 5% on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $10.67. 26,625,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 30,559,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

