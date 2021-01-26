Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of HRR.UN stock opened at C$10.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.12. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.35.

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

