Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$18.63 million for the quarter.

