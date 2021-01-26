Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Argus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Argus from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.67.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $293.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

