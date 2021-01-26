Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Autoliv updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Autoliv stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.64. 13,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.