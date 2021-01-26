Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). Avalara posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $136,964.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,613.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,310.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,818 shares of company stock valued at $50,348,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Avalara by 85.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avalara by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4,723.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $161.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.20. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

