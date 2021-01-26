Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Total by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Total by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Total by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Total by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. Total Se has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

