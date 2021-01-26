Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

