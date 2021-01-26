Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 166.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of MKC opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

