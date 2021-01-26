Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $961,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,490 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 462.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.