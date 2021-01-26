Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,870 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

