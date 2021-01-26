Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of VRP opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

