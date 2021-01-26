Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,286 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $83.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.