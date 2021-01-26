Aventus Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $100,664.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 289.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.38 or 0.00863218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.37 or 0.04389118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

