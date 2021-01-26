Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $41.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

