Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $44.23. 1,849,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,330,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

