Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 519.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.