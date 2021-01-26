Axie Infinity Shards Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.27 or 0.00841133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.83 or 0.04483157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.