AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.9 million.AZZ also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.95 EPS.

AZZ opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. AZZ has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.