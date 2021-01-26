B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:GSL opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

