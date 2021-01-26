B. Riley Boosts Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target to $15.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.50 million, a P/E ratio of -294.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 3,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.