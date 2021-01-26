Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Electric Co General Sells 38,007,041 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,441,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after buying an additional 3,322,279 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after buying an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

