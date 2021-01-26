Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Cowen

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,542,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 421,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

