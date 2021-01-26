Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.58

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.58 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 865123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -188.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

