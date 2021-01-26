Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

