Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 7,482 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,335,000.

IJK opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $78.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

