Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

NYSE:IBM opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.79. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,387 shares of company stock valued at $960,196. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

