Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after buying an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,962 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $546.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.30 and a 200-day moving average of $507.72. The company has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

