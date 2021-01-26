Ballentine Partners LLC Has $813,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 14.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $225.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

