Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. FMR LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after acquiring an additional 154,131 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $584,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 49,228.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,057,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $266.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.82. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

