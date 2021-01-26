Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.