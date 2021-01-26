Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 278 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average of $159.93. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

