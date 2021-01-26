Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 564 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in CME Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Shares of CME stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

