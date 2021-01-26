Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at B. Riley

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.95 on Monday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $901.81 million, a PE ratio of -94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

