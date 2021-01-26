Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Banco Sabadell raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 434,759 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 348,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

