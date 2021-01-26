Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 34.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NYSE BSMX opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.40. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $985.71 million for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

