BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 4,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

BXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.