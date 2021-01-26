Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

BOCH stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

