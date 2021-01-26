Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.