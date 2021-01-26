Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

