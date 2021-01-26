Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,105.76

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,105.76 and traded as high as $1,128.00. Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) shares last traded at $1,104.00, with a volume of 141,597 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L)’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) Company Profile (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

