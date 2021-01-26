Banta Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,816 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,816 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Microsoft makes up 0.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 14,564 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 57,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $229.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.