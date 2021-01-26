Barclays Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BZLFF opened at $33.50 on Friday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

