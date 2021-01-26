Barclays Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $185.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price upped by Barclays from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

QRVO stock opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average is $141.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Qorvo by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

