Barclays Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.80 ($57.41).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

