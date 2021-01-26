Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.12% of Barings BDC worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Barings BDC by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,554.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.14 million, a PE ratio of -225.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

